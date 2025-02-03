Dr. Ceuracle Hyal Reyouth Moist Sun SPF50+ PA++++ 50ml

Get ready to feel the hydration of a lifetime with DR CEURACLE Hyal Reyouth Moist Sun SPF 50 PA++++ (50ml). This ultra-hydrating and lightweight sunscreen not only protects your skin against harmful sun damage with SPF50, but also replenishes your skin's moisture barrier with 10 types of Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin B5. This essence-like texture suncream deeply moisturizes your skin, leaving it supple and healthy. The lightweight texture easily glides onto your skin and quickly absorbs, leaving no stickiness or white cast behind. With the star ingredients of Panthenol (Vitamin B5), Hyaluronic Acid, and Niacinamide, this sunscreen is perfect for those who want their skin to look and feel its best. Panthenol moisturizes and repairs, while Hyaluronic Acid replenishes and hydrates. Niacinamide brightens, evens skin tone, and even has anti-acne benefits. Don't settle for just any sunscreen - choose DR CEURACLE Hyal Reyouth Moist Sun SPF 50 PA++++ and experience the ultimate hydration and protection for your skin.

Ingredients

Aqua, Dibutyl Adipate, Propanediol, Terephthalylidene Dicamphor Sulfonic Acid, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Niacinamide, Tromethamine, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Pentylene Glycol, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Carbomer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Parfum, Inulin Lauryl Carbamate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Polysilicone-15, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Adenosine, MethylPropanediol, Polyether-1, Panthenol, Tocopherol, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Butylene Glycol, Fructan, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Dimethylsilanol Hyaluronate, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Hyaluronic Acid, Potassium Hyaluronate, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hyaluronate, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate DimethylsilanolIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)