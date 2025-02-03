PLODICA Mild Touch Lip & Eye Remover 150ml

Elevate your makeup removal game with PLODICA Mild Touch Lip & Eye Remover, your go-to solution for effortlessly eliminating stubborn makeup from the delicate lip and eye areas. This potent formula is masterfully crafted to dissolve and eradicate makeup without a hint of irritation, providing a soothing and comfortable experience for your skin. Enriched with a harmonious blend of natural ingredients, PLODICA's Mild Touch Lip & Eye Remover delivers a gentle cleansing ritual, leaving your skin revitalized, clean, and deeply nurtured. Its superstar component, Centella Asiatica, famously known as Tiger Grass, not only boasts potent antioxidant properties but also works wonders in calming and soothing irritated skin, all while promoting the production of healthy collagen. This remover further pampers your skin with the goodness of Camellia Japonica Seed Oil and Shea Butter, ensuring an infusion of intense hydration and nourishment, resulting in a velvety-soft and supple skin texture. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive ones, this gentle formula bids adieu to any residue or greasiness, promising a refreshing and effective cleansing experience. Vegan and Cruelty-Free. Size: 150ml.

Ingredients

Water, Isododecane, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Glycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Oil, Sodium Chloride, Squalane, Chamaecyparis Obtusa Water, Anastatica Hierochuntica Extract, Propanediol, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Citrus Unshiu Peel Extract, Nelumbo Nucifera Callus Culture Extract, Chamaecyparis Obtusa Leaf ExtractIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)