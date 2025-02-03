Marketplace.
PLODICA Mild Touch Lip & Eye Remover 150ml

PLODICA Mild Touch Lip & Eye Remover 150ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.00

£18.00/each

Sold and sent by Skinsider

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

PLODICA Mild Touch Lip & Eye Remover 150ml
Elevate your makeup removal game with PLODICA Mild Touch Lip & Eye Remover, your go-to solution for effortlessly eliminating stubborn makeup from the delicate lip and eye areas. This potent formula is masterfully crafted to dissolve and eradicate makeup without a hint of irritation, providing a soothing and comfortable experience for your skin. Enriched with a harmonious blend of natural ingredients, PLODICA's Mild Touch Lip & Eye Remover delivers a gentle cleansing ritual, leaving your skin revitalized, clean, and deeply nurtured. Its superstar component, Centella Asiatica, famously known as Tiger Grass, not only boasts potent antioxidant properties but also works wonders in calming and soothing irritated skin, all while promoting the production of healthy collagen. This remover further pampers your skin with the goodness of Camellia Japonica Seed Oil and Shea Butter, ensuring an infusion of intense hydration and nourishment, resulting in a velvety-soft and supple skin texture. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive ones, this gentle formula bids adieu to any residue or greasiness, promising a refreshing and effective cleansing experience. Vegan and Cruelty-Free. Size: 150ml.

Ingredients

Water, Isododecane, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Glycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Elaeis Guineensis (Palm) Oil, Sodium Chloride, Squalane, Chamaecyparis Obtusa Water, Anastatica Hierochuntica Extract, Propanediol, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Citrus Unshiu Peel Extract, Nelumbo Nucifera Callus Culture Extract, Chamaecyparis Obtusa Leaf ExtractIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.
Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here