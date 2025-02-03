SES CREATIVE Children's Blue and Pink Marble Slime

Slime time! Not afraid to get your hands dirty? Then you'll love this slime! Pull the slime apart or knead the colours together. So slippery! Which colour do you like the best? This set contains two cool colours of ready-made marble slime. Time to make a mess! SES has been the specialist in creative toys for more than 40 years. Child development is the central concept in the development of our products. As development is important during the early years, it is important that a child has the opportunity to develop his or her talents and to use their creativity. Besides developing creativity, safety and quality are the most important aspects of all our products! The products we develop are essential to the different developmental stages of any child. Features - Premium Quality - Fun and Easy to Use - Suitable for Children Young Children - Develops Creativity, Imagination, Concentration and Motor Skills in Children - Type: Slime Sets - Category Group: Early Learning - Category Sub-Group: Stress Relieving Toys - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Suitable for Children 3 Years and Above Item Notes - 200g Ready-made Slime - Two Colours in One Pot - Washes Out Well - Safe for Children Contents - Blue and Pink Slime in Pot 200g Warning! To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommended Age Three Years or Above. Not Suitable for Children Under Three Year. Once Opened, Slime Has a Limited Shelf Life. Not Suitable for Human Consumption.

Sold by Meroncourt Europe (Meroncourt Europe Ltd)