Sheba Mixed Selection Wet Kitten Food in Gravy 40x85g Pouches

Simple and honest kitten food recipes supporting healthy growth for your newest feline friend. Specially formulated for growing kittens to support immune system, strong bones and growing muscles. Available in 85g convenient cat food pouches.

#N/A

Pack size: 3400g

Ingredients

With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives (94% natural), Fish and Fish Derivatives (including Salmon 4% in the Chunk), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Various Sugars, Natural, Chunks 49% of product With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Chicken 4% in the Chunk), 94% natural, Chunks 49% of product

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch