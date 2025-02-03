Marketplace.
Chapstick Cherry

Experience the luscious, longlasting hydration of Chapstick Cherry. This classic lip balm soothes and protects your lips with a burst of cherry flavor, leaving them feeling soft, smooth, and kissably supple. Perfect for onthego moisture whenever you need it.Key Features:Delivers longlasting moisture for dry, chapped lipsInfused with a refreshing cherry flavorCompact and convenient for pocket or purseProtects lips from harsh weather conditions

Octyldodecanol, Petrolatum, Phenyl Trimethicone, Beeswax, Euphorbia Cerifera Wax, Cetyl Alcohol, Aroma, Camphor, Benzyl Alcohol, Menthol, Salicylic Acid, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Retinyl Palmitate.
