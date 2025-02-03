Kew Gardens Hand Sanitiser Spray Radiant Sandalwood & Amber 100ml

The Radiant Sandalwood and Amber Hand Sanitiser is fragranced with warm sandalwood and a touch of pepper, creating a rich but spicy scent. A heart of pine, orange flower, cedarwood and clove balances the fragrance against a base of dry amber, tobacco and musks.

A powerful 75% alcohol hand sanitiser, infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to help keep hands soft and prevent from drying out.

A handy travel size of 100ml, perfect for on the go.