Marketplace.
VetIQ Tear Stain Remover Cleansing Aid

VetIQ Tear Stain Remover Cleansing Aid

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.73

£8.73/each

Sold and sent by Energy-Star

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VetIQ Tear Stain Remover Cleansing Aid
Removes stubborn & unsightly tear stains. For use on fur around the eyes & mouth. Suitable for all breeds of cats and dogs. Safe & gentle. Product DescriptionVetIQ Tear Stain Remover is a gentle non-toxic tear stain remover for dogs and cats which is safe & easy to use. It is specially formulated with ingredients that help dissolve and remove stubborn and unsightly stains around the eye and other areas of the coat. Repeated use will stop stains and discolouration from forming and will also prevent reoccurrence. Continuous use may also be required in certain breeds that are prone to tear stains and early application is advisable as stains can become embedded and stubborn to remove.DirectionsSee Description
Sold by Energy-Star (PLB DISTRIBUTIONS LIMITED)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here