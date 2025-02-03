VetIQ Tear Stain Remover Cleansing Aid

Removes stubborn & unsightly tear stains. For use on fur around the eyes & mouth. Suitable for all breeds of cats and dogs. Safe & gentle. Product Description VetIQ Tear Stain Remover is a gentle non-toxic tear stain remover for dogs and cats which is safe & easy to use. It is specially formulated with ingredients that help dissolve and remove stubborn and unsightly stains around the eye and other areas of the coat. Repeated use will stop stains and discolouration from forming and will also prevent reoccurrence. Continuous use may also be required in certain breeds that are prone to tear stains and early application is advisable as stains can become embedded and stubborn to remove. Directions See Description

