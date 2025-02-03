Animology Puppy Powder Fragrance Mist 150ml - Pack of 6

The Animology fragrance body mists are infused with pro-vitamin B5 and feature a carefully selected blend of ingredients, ensuring they are gentle on your dog's skin. Puppy Powder is a classically fragranced body mist for dogs with a long-lasting baby powder fragrance.

Infused with a Baby Powder Scent - A perfect body mist fragrance that leaves the puppy’s coat smelling fresh and irresistible No nasties - Contains no alcohol, sulphates, parabens, or silicones All breeds - Suitable for all dog life stages

Ingredients

Benzylhemiformal, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by Fetch