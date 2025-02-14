Marketplace.
image 1 of Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Hand Cream 50ml

Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Hand Cream 50ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.90

£29.90/each

Sold and sent by Skin Research Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Hand Cream 50ml
Dr H Hyaluronic Acid Hand Cream is a hydrating formula enriched with ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, and panthenol. This clean beauty product nourishes and moisturizes the hands, leaving them feeling smooth and healthy. The cream also contains hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate the skin, promoting a youthful appearance.

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylic Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth 20, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Squalane, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Allantoin, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Acrylates C10 30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol
Sold by Skin Research Ltd (skinChemists)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here