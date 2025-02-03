Marketplace.
Listerine Duo Reach Interdental Firm Toothbrush Twin Pack

Listerine Duo Reach Interdental Firm Toothbrush Twin Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Listerine Duo Reach Interdental Firm Toothbrush Twin Pack
Experience superior oral care with the Listerine Duo Reach Interdental Firm Toothbrush Twin Pack. Engineered for deep cleaning, this toothbrush features firm interdental bristles that target hardtoreach areas and effectively remove plaque, promoting healthier gums and teeth.Key Features:Firm interdental bristles for thorough cleaningErgonomically designed handle for a comfortable gripDual pack for extended use and convenience
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here