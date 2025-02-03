Oral-B Pure Clean Electric Toothbrush Heads 8Pcs

Maintain your radiant smile effortlessly with the OralB Pure Clean Electric Toothbrush Heads. Designed for a thorough clean, these replacement heads effectively remove plaque while being gentle on gums. Enjoy a professionallike clean every day with these highquality, easytochange heads. Key Features: Advanced bristle design for exceptional plaque removal Compatible with a range of OralB electric toothbrushes Gentle on gums yet tough on plaque Indicator bristles signal when to replace your brush head

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)