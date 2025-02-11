Marketplace.
Kleenex Original Tissue Box - 70 Tissues

Kleenex Original Tissue Box - 70 Tissues

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Kleenex Original Tissue Box - 70 Tissues
Experience ultimate comfort and care with Kleenex Original Tissues. Each box contains 70 soft and absorbent tissues, perfect for everyday use by the whole family. Designed to be gentle yet strong, they provide reliable support for sensitive skin and active lifestyles alike.Key Features:70 ultrasoft and absorbent tissues per boxIdeal for everyday spills, sneezes, and skincare needsGentle on sensitive skin, durable for daily use
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here