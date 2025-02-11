Kleenex Original Tissue Box - 70 Tissues

Experience ultimate comfort and care with Kleenex Original Tissues. Each box contains 70 soft and absorbent tissues, perfect for everyday use by the whole family. Designed to be gentle yet strong, they provide reliable support for sensitive skin and active lifestyles alike.

Key Features:

70 ultrasoft and absorbent tissues per box

Ideal for everyday spills, sneezes, and skincare needs

Gentle on sensitive skin, durable for daily use