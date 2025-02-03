Kitty's Grimoire Figurine in Green 8.2cm - Nemesis Now

Feeling playful whilst emerging from behind the emerald spell book, is this Kitty's Grimoire figurine. Cast in high-quality resin before being hand-painted, this Kitty's Grimoire figurine would make the perfect addition to any witchcraft collection.

The perfect addition to any Witchcraft collection. Kitty's Grimoire Figurine in Green. Height 8.2cm

Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)