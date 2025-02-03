Prue Witches Cat and Hat Figurine 10.5cm - Nemesis Now

Sitting peacefully and gazing sweetly into the distance is this Prue cat figurine, perching right beside a crooked black Witches hat. Cast in high-quality resin before being hand-painted, this Prue figurine would make the perfect addition to any witchcraft collection. Height 8cm, Width 10.5cm.

The perfect addition to any Witchcraft collection. Witches Cat Figurine. H8 x W10.5cm

Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)