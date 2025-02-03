Marketplace.
image 1 of Prue Witches Cat and Hat Figurine 10.5cm - Nemesis Now

Prue Witches Cat and Hat Figurine 10.5cm - Nemesis Now

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Kingsbury Gifts

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Prue Witches Cat and Hat Figurine 10.5cm - Nemesis Now
Sitting peacefully and gazing sweetly into the distance is this Prue cat figurine, perching right beside a crooked black Witches hat. Cast in high-quality resin before being hand-painted, this Prue figurine would make the perfect addition to any witchcraft collection. Height 8cm, Width 10.5cm.
The perfect addition to any Witchcraft collection.Witches Cat Figurine.H8 x W10.5cm
Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)

View all Collectable Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here