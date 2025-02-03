Marketplace.
Country Hunter Raw Nuggets Beef With Superfoods 1kg

Country Hunter Raw Nuggets Beef With Superfoods 1kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.89

£9.89/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Country Hunter Raw Nuggets Beef With Superfoods 1kg
Delicious meaty nuggets made with 80% Grass-Fed Beef, blended with a nutritious combination of wholesome superfoods. Complete and balanced. Chicken free. Grain Free. Pack size 1kg. Complete and nutritionally balanced. Beef (80%), Blackberry (4%), Carrot (4%), Swede (4%), Peas (5%), Spinach (1%), Chicory (1%), Yucca Extract, Green Tea Extract, Dicalcium Phosphate. Protein 13%; Crude Fat 9%; Crude Ash 2%; Crude Fibre 1%; Moisture 72%. Bone free. Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Grain free. Single protein from human grade meat. Vet approved.
Pack size: 1kg

Ingredients

Beef 80%, Blackberries 4%, Carrots 4%, Swede 4%, Peas 5%, Spinach 1%, Chicory 1%, Yucca Extract, Green Tea Extract, Dicalcium Phosphate
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here