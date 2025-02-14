Benevo Original Complete Vegetarian Adult Dog Food 15kg

Marketplace.
3 stars (2 Reviews)

£52.89

£52.89/each

Benevo Original Complete Vegetarian Adult 15kg
Benevo Dog Original Has Been Made Since 2005 And Is Sold Across The World. The Combination Of Natural Cereals, Beans, Grains, And Vegetables Combined With Added Vitamins, Minerals, Extracts And Omega Oils Is Unique. It's Nutrional And Well Balanced And Enables Dogs, Especially Those With Sensitivities To Meat Or Wheat, To Thrive. Contains Prebiotic To Aid Digestion, 27% Protein, Yucca Extract To Reduce Odour And Omega 3 6 Which Are Important For Many Parts Of The Body. Made With Non-Gmo Ingredients.
Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Soya, Corn, White Rice, Sunflower Oil, Peas, Brewers Yeast, Beet Pulp, Tomato Pomace, Yeast Based Palatant, Minerals, Vitamins, Yucca Schidigera Extract (0.1%), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (Prebiotic FOS) (0.01%)
