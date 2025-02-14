James Wellbeloved Adult Dog Senior Fish & Rice Kibble Dog Food 15kg

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Made with natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals. Hypoallergenic - ideal for dogs with skin or digestive sensitivities. Made with sustainably sourced, predominantly ocean-white fish meal. Single meat protein - the only meat protein in this food is Fish and we complement that with nutritious fish oil and delicious fish stock, no added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. We avoid those ingredients known to cause many food intolerances. Complete balanced dog food.

