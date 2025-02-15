Marketplace.
James Wellbeloved Adult Cat Grain Free Turkey 4kg

James Wellbeloved Adult Cat Grain Free Turkey 4kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£33.75

£33.75/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

James Wellbeloved Grain Free Adult Dry Cat Food Turkey 4 kg
James Wellbeloved Grain-Free Adult (Turkey) is specially formulated without grains for those cats who are especially sensitive and react to cereals in their food. It is designed to meet the protein and energy requirements of the adult cat and includes a balance of soluble and insoluble fibres to support the digestive system. We also add chicory extract which is a natural prebiotic. Omega fatty acids promote a glossy coat and Yucca extract is included to reduce stool odour.
Pack size: 4kg

Ingredients

Turkey Meal 33%, Potato Flakes, Turkey Fat 14.2%, Pea Starch, Potato Protein, Turkey Gravy 3.9%, Tomato Pomace, Pea Protein, Whole Linseed, Dried Meat-Free Stock, Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Chicory Extract 0.25%, Calcium Carbonate, Carrot, Sodium Chloride, Cranberry Extract 0.05%, Yucca Extract 0.02%
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here