James Wellbeloved Adult Cat Grain Free Turkey 4kg

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

James Wellbeloved Grain-Free Adult (Turkey) is specially formulated without grains for those cats who are especially sensitive and react to cereals in their food. It is designed to meet the protein and energy requirements of the adult cat and includes a balance of soluble and insoluble fibres to support the digestive system. We also add chicory extract which is a natural prebiotic. Omega fatty acids promote a glossy coat and Yucca extract is included to reduce stool odour.

James Wellbeloved Grain-Free Adult (Turkey) is specially formulated without grains for those cats who are especially sensitive and react to cereals in their food. It is designed to meet the protein and energy requirements of the adult cat and includes a balance of soluble and insoluble fibres to support the digestive system. We also add chicory extract which is a natural prebiotic. Omega fatty acids promote a glossy coat and Yucca extract is included to reduce stool odour.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.