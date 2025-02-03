Marketplace.
Pet Munchies Duck And Sweet Pot Dental Stick 90g (Pack of 8)

Pet Munchies Duck And Sweet Pot Dental Stick 90g (Pack of 8)

Pet Munchies Duck And Sweet Pot Dental Stick 90g
This superior premium healthy gourmet dental stick, is made with 100% natural quality human grade, duck and sweet potato. Designed to satisfy your dogs' natural instinct to chew to help reduce tartar and plaque for healthy teeth and gums. Grain and gluten free, a great source of fibre, and dogs love the taste of duck sweet potato. Rich in anti-oxidants minerals and vitamins helps promote a healthy skin and coat. Full of natural goodness that are essential for optimal health, makes this chew exceptional.
Pack size: 720g

Ingredients

Duck 65.2%, Sweet Potato 17.3%, Vegetable Starch, Vegetable protein, Coconut Glycerin, Sorbitol, SaltCrude
Sold by Fetch

