WWE Wrestling 2 Sheets & 2 Tags Gift Wrap

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Order by 2pm Monday to Friday for same day dispatch and Delivery.

Danilo is the leading publisher of officially licensed calendars, diaries, greeting cards, gift wrap and gift bags in the UK. We are a family run company thats been operating for more than 40 years. Our licenses range from baby to adult. All the paper we use is responsibly sourced and we only work with suppliers and manufacturers that meet our stringent ethical requirements.

The background of the paper is blue and black with famous stars placed on there such as The Undertaker, The Big Dog and Becky Lynch. This pack contains two 70 x 50cm sheets and two tags for message writing.

Wrestling fans will love this WWE official wrapping paper on their special day. Wrap presents in this WWE wrestling gift wrap which features famous wrestlers from the show.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.