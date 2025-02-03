Obsidian Menacing Gothic Dragon Toilet Roll Holder - Nemesis Now

From the untameable imagination of their in-house design team, this Gothic Dragon Toilet Roll holder was created by alternative brand Nemesis Now. The pewter-coloured beast sits as if protecting his hoard. His head facing straight ahead with bright red eyes staring forwards. His arms, covered in intricate scales, form the holders for the cylindrical paper holder. His large wings are spread behind him creating the perfect back piece. Cast in the finest resin before being painstakingly hand-painted, this Dragon is perfect for anyone who has a passion for mythical beasts. This piece has 1 Keyhole hook on the reverse for wall mounting and also has 2 screw holes on the Dragon's lower chest so that it can be securely attached to the wall.

Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)