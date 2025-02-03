Marketplace.
Erasmic Aloe Vera Shaving Foam 250ml

Erasmic Aloe Vera Shaving Foam 250ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Erasmic Aloe Vera Shaving Foam 250ml
Experience a refreshing and smooth shave with Erasmic Aloe Vera Shaving Foam. Enriched with soothing aloe vera, this 250ml shaving foam ensures a close, comfortable shave while reducing irritation and leaving your skin feeling hydrated and rejuvenated.Key Features:Infused with natural aloe vera for soothing comfortRich, creamy lather for a smooth shaveReduces skin irritation and razor burn250ml canister for extended use

Ingredients

Aqua, Butane, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Propane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sorbitol, Isobutane, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Ethylhexylglycerin, Limonene, Linalool, and CI 19140.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here