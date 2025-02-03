Marketplace.
Experience delicate care with our Beauty Formula Feminine Intimate Cleansing Wash 250ml. Specially formulated to maintain pH balance and soothe sensitive skin, this gentle wash ensures you stay fresh and confident all day long.Key Features:Maintains natural pH balanceGentle formula for sensitive skinInfused with soothing natural extractsDermatologically tested

Ingredients

Aqua (water), Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Glucoside, PEG-18 Glyceryl, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin.
