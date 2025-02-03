Biotene Toothpaste Fresh Mint 100ml

Biotene Toothpaste with fresh mint flavor offers gentle cleaning and longlasting protection for dry mouth syndrome. Its special formula helps maintain oral moisture, ensuring refreshed breath and a comfortable feel all day. Ideal for daily use. Key Features: Relieves dry mouth symptoms Provides fresh minty breath Gentle clean suitable for sensitive teeth Supports healthy oral hygiene

Ingredients

Contains Fluoride (1450 ppm Fluoride). Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, PEG-6, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Xanthan Gum, Aroma, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Preparation and Usage

Always follow the label directions. Brush twice a day and not more than 3 times. Minimise swallowing and spit out. Or use as directed by healthcare professional.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)