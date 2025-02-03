Marketplace.
African Pride Twist & Loc Smoothie Intense Moisturising Cream 340gm

African Pride Twist & Loc Smoothie Intense Moisturising Cream 340gm

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

African Pride Twist & Loc Smoothie Intense Moisturising Cream 340gm
Experience deep hydration and definition with African Pride Twist & Loc Smoothie Intense Moisturising Cream. Perfect for twists, locs, and braids, this rich formula tackles dryness while promoting healthy, vibrant hair.Key Features:Intense hydration for natural hairAdds shine and softnessDefines twists, locs, and braidsFree from parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil

Ingredients

Water Butyrospermum Parkii/Shea Butter Capric/Capryllic/Triglycerides Behentrimonium Methosulfate Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil Glycerin Olea Europaea Fruit Oil/Olive Oil Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil/Argan Oil Mangifera Indica Seed Butter/Mango Butter Cocos Nucifera Oil/Coconut Oil Panax Ginseng Root Extract Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract/Rosemary Extract Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract Tocopherol/Vitamin E Cetearyl Alcohol Polyquaternium-37 PEG-75 Shea Butter Glycerides PEG-8 Phenyl Trimethicone PEG-90M Daucus Carota Sativa Seed Oil/Carrot Oil Phenoxyethanol Ethylhexylglycerin Butylene Glycol Parfum Benzyl Benzoate Benzyl Salicylate Coumarin d-Limonene Hexyl Cinnamal Lyral Alpha Isomethyl Ionone.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here