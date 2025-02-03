Marketplace.
Eucryl Toothpowder Powerful Stain Removal Freshmint 50g

Eucryl Toothpowder Powerful Stain Removal Freshmint 50g

Eucryl Toothpowder Powerful Stain Removal Freshmint 50g
Experience sparkling clean teeth with Eucryl Toothpowder Freshmint 50g, designed for powerful stain removal and refreshing minty breath. It's perfect for daily use, ensuring a brighter smile and enhanced oral hygiene.Key Features:Powerful stain removal formulaRefreshing freshmint flavorIdeal for daily useEnhances overall oral hygiene

Ingredients

Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Silica, Flavoring.
