Marketplace.
Beauty Formulas Feminine Intimate Cleansing Wash Gentle 250ml

Beauty Formulas Feminine Intimate Cleansing Wash Gentle 250ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Beauty Formulas Feminine Intimate Cleansing Wash Gentle 250ml
Experience ultimate comfort and confidence with Beauty Formulas Feminine Intimate Cleansing Wash. Specially formulated for gentle cleansing, it helps maintain natural pH balance, leaves you feeling fresh all day, and is perfect for daily use on sensitive skin.Key Features:Gentle Formula: Designed for daily feminine hygiene.pH Balanced: Helps maintain your body's natural pH levels.Dermatologically Tested: Safe and suitable for sensitive skin.Refreshing Scent: Leaves you feeling clean and fresh.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Coco-Glucoside, PEG-18 Glyceryl Oleate/Cocoate, Benzyl Alcohol, C9-11 Pareth-8, Citric Acid, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum (Fragrance)
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Women's Toiletries

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here