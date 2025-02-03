SCHLEICH Eldrador Creatures Catapult with Mini Creature Toy Figure

Attack on wheels! The catapult with Mini Creature is just looking for trouble and is happy to take on any opponent in Eldrador! Crystals from all the worlds are ready in the secret compartment. Equip the catapult with the cool World Crystals for maximum impact attacks. Whoever has control of the catapult has an incredible advantage in the battle against the enemies of the five worlds of Eldrador. That's because the slingshot can shoot projectiles over long distances. That means the monsters and other creatures are sure to stay away. Which weapon is the most effective in the battle against the enemies? Let's find out! Each world has its own crystals and they are hidden in a secret compartment. Have you found them yet? Ice crystals, flames of lava, sharp stones and crystals from the jungle world can be attached to the catapult. Now you can be invincible! Discover the world through play with the authentic and detailed figures from Schleich. They look so real, they may just start to run! Schleich products stimulate the imagination and guarantee an educational play experience full of adventure. Features - Premium Quality - Motif: Catapult with Mini Creature - Schleich Figurines are Modelled in the Finest Detail - Helps Children Learn While They Play - Inspire Imaginative and Independent Play for Children - Modelled with Great Attention to Detail - Perfect for Educational Play - Type: Toy Figure - Category Group: Toys - Category Sub-Group: Vehicles, Figures and Playsets - Group Gender: Child - Gender: Unisex - Size/Scale: One Size - Colour: Multi-colour - Material: Plastic - Suitable for Children 4 to 10 Years - Item Dimensions: 244 x 187 x 60 mm - Item Weight: 354g Item Notes - The Latest Invention of the Mini Creatures: with the Catapult they Can Destroy any Pyramid! - No Pyramid Made of the Mini Creatures Is High Enough to Escape Destruction By the Moving Catapult! - Mini Creatures from the Lava, Ice, Stone, Shadow, and Jungle Worlds are Up to No Good in Eldrador! - Catapult Can Move! - With Shot Function! - Mini Creatures Fit In Catapult! - Decor Elements that Fit Together! - With Secret Hiding Place! - All Mini Creatures Fit into the Catapult - The Crystals on the Catapult Can Be Removed, Replaced or Moved - Part of the Eldrador Creatures Theme World Content - 1x Catapult - 1x Mini Creature with Weapon - 4x Bangle Crystal (Lava, Ice, Stone, Jungle) - 8x Crystal (2x Lava, 2x Ice, 2x Stone, 2x Jungle) - 2x Projectile Fun Fact Catapults have been around for a long time because it's pretty easy to make them, making it all the more impressive how effective they are. Warning! Contains Small Parts, Choking Hazard. To Be Used Under Direct Adult Supervision. Recommend for Children 4 to 10 Years, Not Suitable for Children Under 3 Years. Do Not Aim At Eyes or Face. To Avoid Injury, Use Only Projectiles Designed for this Product.

