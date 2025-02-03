LG CM4360 230W Hi-Fi System with Bluetooth + Audio Lead
£139.99
£139.99/each
Perfect for parties
Get the party started with the LG CM4360 XBOOM Bluetooth Megasound Party Hi-Fi System. Its Auto DJ feature blends each song into the next. All you need to do is plug in a USB stick and you can enjoy seamless track transition with no awkward silences – keeping the party going.
TV Sound Sync
Wireless sync the CM4360 to your LG TV to add some power to your TV audio. This way, you'll have more speaker placement options and you can say goodbye to messy wires.
Multi-Bluetooth control
Download the LG Bluetooth Remote app to control the CM4360 from yoursmartphone. You can also connect up to 3 smartphones with the LG MusicFlow BT app, so you can take it in turns to choose the playlist.
LG CM4360 XBOOM Bluetooth Megasound Party Hi-Fi System - Black, CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, Output power: 230 W, USB / Aux-in
|Wireless
|No
|Type
|Bookshelf speaker
|Remote Control
|Yes
|NFC Enabled
|Yes
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Optical Audio
|Yes
|Dolby Digital
|Yes
