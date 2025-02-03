LG CM4360 230W Hi-Fi System with Bluetooth + Audio Lead

Perfect for parties



Get the party started with the LG CM4360 XBOOM Bluetooth Megasound Party Hi-Fi System. Its Auto DJ feature blends each song into the next. All you need to do is plug in a USB stick and you can enjoy seamless track transition with no awkward silences – keeping the party going.



TV Sound Sync



Wireless sync the CM4360 to your LG TV to add some power to your TV audio. This way, you'll have more speaker placement options and you can say goodbye to messy wires.



Multi-Bluetooth control



Download the LG Bluetooth Remote app to control the CM4360 from yoursmartphone. You can also connect up to 3 smartphones with the LG MusicFlow BT app, so you can take it in turns to choose the playlist.





With a whole heap of options, you can easily play your favourite tracks utilising your CD collection or quickly connect from your phone, tablet or PC via Bluetooth. If you have music saved or streaming from your phone you can utilise the AUX in connection or even use a USB to play back.

Compatibility: AUX in. iPod. iPhone. iPad. Bluetooth compatible. Product features FM tuner. 1 CD tray. Power output 230 watts RMS.

115 watts RMS per speaker. Equaliser. Radio display text. Clock. Sleep timer. 1 USB port.

General information Remote control. (included) . Size of main unit H20.4, W28.4, D27.8cm.

Audio Lead included

Size of speaker H20.4, W28.4, D27.8cm.

Size of subwoofer H20.4, W28.4, D20cm.

<p><b><i><span>***For a limited time, we will include a mystery-free gift in consumer electronics worth £15 (in manufacturer RRP/SRP value) with this product, subject to availability and provided offer is at full retail price or no other offer involved. Please note this gift cannot be exchanged with any other product or refunded.***</span></i></b></p>