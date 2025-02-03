RED5 Retro Desktop Arcade 100

Relive gaming nostalgia with the Retro Desktop Arcade, exclusive to Menkind! Pre-loaded with 100 classic games, it features a vibrant LCD color screen. Its compact design fits perfectly on your desk or gaming corner, and it runs on 3x AAA batteries (not included) for easy play. Enjoy endless retro entertainment and add a touch of vintage flair to your setup! Measures approx. 9.5 cm x 11 cm x 7 cm.

Operates on 3x AAA batteries (not included) for easy setup and play.

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)