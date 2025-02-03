Walter Harrison's Small Animal Portable Play Tube - Giant - 22.2 cm

ESSENTIAL STIMULATION and EXERCISE: Allows them to explore and roam in more than just their cage

GNAW and CHEW: Natural chewing and burrowing instincts means they can chew and file their teeth down

HIDING PLACE: Satisfies your pets desire to seek shelter

VIBRANT COLOURS: Instantly adds style to your pets enclosure

BIO-DEGRADABLE: Made from an inner cardboard tube with an outer of vegetable parchment paper.