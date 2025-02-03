James Wellbeloved Turkey Adult Pouch 150G Pk 10X4

Overview Using all our knowledge and experience of dog foods, we’ve created James Wellbeloved dog wet food pouches. We take a handful of ingredients from nature, one source of animal protein and combine them with all the vitamins and minerals your dog needs. And all the great taste it deserves. For added peace of mind, it’s naturally hypoallergenic so less likely to cause an adverse food reaction and you will never see any added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Not now, not ever. Product Details FLAVOUR: Turkey LIFESTAGE: Adult 1-7 years BREED/WEIGHT: All breeds / All weights SUPPORTS: Healthy Digestion Immune System Features & Benefits This product contains the following special ingredients and benefits to care for your dog's health and well-being: Hypoallergenic dog food recipe made with natural ingredients and no added colours or flavours. Wet dog food made with fibres from natural sources for dogs' healthy digestion. Dog food made with select ingredients to proactively support your pet’s health. Wet dog food made with Vitamin E to help support your pet's immune system. Dog food with Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc to promote healthy skin & coat. Nutrition & Ingredients Ingredients Turkey* 72% in the chunk** (necks, heart, deboned ground turkey, liver), mix of white and brown rice (5.5%), dried carrots (1%, equivalent to carrots 7.3%), dried peas (1%, equivalent to peas 3.6%), oils and fats (including linseed oil 0.25%), dextrose, minerals, dried beet pulp, seaweed (0.11%), cellulose, tomato powder. *100% natural. **Chunk typically 37.5% of the product. Essential Nutrients Additives per kg: Vitamin D₃: 150 IU, Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 2.6 mg, Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 3.0 mg, Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.23 mg, Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 1.8 mg, Vitamin E: 15.0 mg, Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 16.2 mg, moisture:82.0. Analysis Analytical constituents (%): Fat content:4.5; Omega-6 fatty acids:1.0; Crude fibre:0.60; Inorganic matter:1.4; Protein:5.3. Usage & Storage Feed at room temperature. If whole can or pouch is not used, refrigerate unused portion for up to 2 days.

