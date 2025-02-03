Coat Stand With Shoe Rack

Large coat stand with shoe rack ideal for organising storing all coats shoes bags jackets. Top level clothes rail ideal for light hanging scarves umbrellas

The ideal addition to any bedroom, hallway, entryway. 18 hooks on 2 levels hold all the clothing with a shoe storage rack below for up to 9 pairs of large adult shoes.

Solid freestanding design made of thickened iron tubes to hold weight without wobble. Adjustable screw feet height for carpets or uneven surfaces

Product size H 190cm, W 65cm, D 29cm gap between hooks 11cm. Easy home assembly all tools included