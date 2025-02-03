Marketplace.
Clear Glass Cylinder Tank Vase - H15cm

Clear Glass Cylinder Tank Vase - H15cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Kingsbury Gifts

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Clear Glass Cylinder Tank Vase - H15cm
This clear glass cylinder tank vase is a versatile and elegant addition to any decor. Its sleek design showcases floral arrangements, aquatic plants, or decorative stones, making it perfect for both modern and traditional settings. Crafted from high-quality glass, it offers durability while allowing light to enhance the beauty of its contents.
Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here