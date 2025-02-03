Marketplace.
Made By Coopers Atmosphere Mist Purify Room Spray 100ml

£18.95

Natural Aromatherapy Benefit – CleansingA fresh earthy blend of four essential oils to cleanse your environment and promote positive energy.Our 'Purify' natural room spray includes: Organic Lemon - Uplifting and purifying Sage - Cleansing, removes negative and stagnant energy Oregano - Revives and energises your spirits Rosemary - Dispels negativity, boosts self-esteem

Ingredients

Aqua, (water), Hamamelis, virginiana, (Witch, Hazel), Polysorbate, 20, Citrus, limonium, (Lemon)*, Salvia, officinalis, (Sage), Rosmarinus, (Rosemary), Origanum, vulgare, (Oregano), Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, *Certified, Organic

Number of uses

83
