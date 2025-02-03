Kew Gardens Hand Sanitiser Spray Elderflower & Pomelo 100ml

The Kew Gardens Elderflower and Pomelo Hand Sanitiser; an elderflower and pomelo fragrance, with zesty notes from grapefruit, sweet notes of apple and a floral heart of peony, rose and jasmine. A sweet, but rich, base of plum, peach and musks complete fresh and contemporary fragrance.

A powerful 75% alcohol hand sanitiser, infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to help keep hands soft and prevent from drying out.

A handy travel size of 100ml, perfect for on the go.