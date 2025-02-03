Kew Gardens Hand Sanitiser Spray Jasmine Peach 100ml

The Kew Gardens Jasmine Peach Hand Sanitiser; a fresh, bright fragrance with heart notes of stephanotis, jasmine and orange blossom which complement the fruity top notes of wild strawberry, peach, kiwi and banana.

A powerful 75% alcohol hand sanitiser, infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to help keep hands soft and prevent from drying out.

A handy travel size of 100ml, perfect for on the go.