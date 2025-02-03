Marketplace.
Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum 40ml
Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum is a mild hypoallergenic Vita C serum that brightens the skin improving the appearance of dark spots and blemishes. The serum is packed with a powerful blend of 70% fresh green tangerine extract, 4% niacinamide, and arbutin. Green tangerines are potent in antioxidants and have 10x more vitamin C than lemons. Powered by this fruit, our formula improves dark spots and post-acne hyperpigmentation while tackling the formation of new ones that have yet to surface.
Brightens the skin improving the appearance of dark spotsInfused with 70% green tangerine extract and niacinamideSuitable for sensitive skin

Ingredients

Citrus Tangerina (Tangerine) Extract, Butylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Dipropylene Glycol, Methyl Gluceth-20Water, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Glycereth-26, Arbutin, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Panthenol, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Choleth-24, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugarcane) Extract, Carbomer, Tromethamine, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Allantoin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Adenosine, Sodium Phytate, Xanthan Gum, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Cananga Odorata Flower Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Glycyrrhiza Uralensis (Licorice) Root Extract, Madecassoside, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Saccharide Hydrolysat, Tocopherol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Asiaticoside, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Centella Asiatica Leaf Extract
