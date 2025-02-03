Dove Pink Moisturising Cream Bar Soap 2x90g

For skin that’s soft and smooth, turn to the Dove Pink Beauty Bar. With ¼ moisturising cream, it goes beyond cleansing, nourishing as it washes away the day. That’s because Dove isn’t just a bar soap, it’s a beauty bar. While ordinary soaps can strip skin of essential nutrients, Dove Beauty Bar combines a gentle, sulphate-SLES-free formula with moisturising ingredients to help nourish your skin and retain its natural moisture rather than strip it away. Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin, this beauty bar is so mild and caring, it can be used as a gentle cleanser for your face, as well as to clean your body and hands. Where a regular soap might leave your skin feeling dry, tight and irritated, Dove leaves it softer, smoother, and healthier looking before you’ve even stepped out of the shower.

Combines a gentle formula with moisturising ingredients Helps to nourish your skin and retain its natural moisture This beauty bar is mild and caring

Ingredients

Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Lauric Acid, Sodium Palmate, Aqua, Sodium Isethionate, Sodium Stearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Sodium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Zinc Oxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700, CI 17200, CI 77891

Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)