Harry Potter Charms Set of 4 Hanging House Plaques

A set of four Harry Potter ‘hanging house’ plaques by WARNER BROS®.

These charming plaques are a must-have for wizards, no matter which house they belong to.

The set of four wooden plaques represent each of the four ‘house crests’ at Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. They hang from ribbons in matching colours.