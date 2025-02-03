Meg Hawkins Storage Canister - Stag 14 x 14 x 13cms

A Stag storage canister by MEG HAWKINS®.

This delightful canister makes a desirable storage solution for both traditional and modern kitchens.

The cylindrical canister showcases white, speckled ceramic, complete with a beautiful stag image from Meg Hawkins. It is completed by a matching lid with integrated handle.

The canister is packaged in a brown box with colour label.