Milk Frother - White

Whether you’re a flat white lover or latte enthusiast, create the perfect barista-style coffee drink every time thanks to 4 easy-to-use functions to help you create the perfect froth in just a few minutes. Choose from an airy milk froth, dense milk foam, blended and warm hot drinks such as milk or hot chocolate. Operating at a low noise level, the machine warms up milk in less than 2.5 minutes and creates foam for your coffee in under 2 minutes, depending on your desired froth consistency.

4-In-1 Function: Create barista-level hot and cold coffee drinks at home. Create a consistent milk foam, from airy bubbles to dense froth and velvety hot beverages, our electric milk frother operates 4 settings with one single button.

Large Capacity: A 240ml capacity makes it perfect for making a cup of tea or hot chocolate in just 3.5 minutes and delicious foam in less than 1.5 minutes.

Quiet & Energy Efficient: Ensuring energy efficiency whilst operating at 400w, effectively saves you money and a trip to the coffee shop.

Compact & Stylish: Beautifully designed with an ergonomic shape for better grip and in a neutral colourway, it will complement any modern kitchen.

Easy To Clean: The non-stick and stainless-steel coating interior offers functionality and is super easy to clean. It can easily be stored in small spaces when not in use.