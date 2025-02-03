Marketplace.
image 1 of Baphoboo Baphomet Figurine 30cm (Large) - Nemesis Now

Baphoboo Baphomet Figurine 30cm (Large) - Nemesis Now

No ratings yet

Write a review

£44.99

£44.99/each

Sold and sent by Kingsbury Gifts

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Baphoboo Baphomet Figurine 30cm (Large) - Nemesis Now
Sitting cross-legged, this Baby Baphomet sits, symbolizing the sum total of the universe. Legs ending in cloven hooves, the staff of Asclepius rises from their crotch. Their right arm is raised in a magical blessing with the word SOLVE (Separate) written on their forearm, while its left arm is stretched downwards and outwards invitingly, forearm bearing the word COACULA (Join Together). Their triple-horned goat head stares directly forwards as their wings stretch out behind them. Cast in high-quality resin and carefully hand-painted this figurine is likely to be the cutest occultist you've ever seen. Height 30cm.
Cult Cutie Baphomet Figurine.Size 30cm.Cast in the finest resin.Expertly hand-painted.
Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)

View all Collectable Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here