Three Wise Baphaboo Figurines 13.4cm - Nemesis Now

These Three Wise Baphomet figures sit side by side, one covering their mouth, one their eyes and one their ears. These goat-headed hermaphrodites bare the Latin words SOLVE and COAGULA. Worshipped by occultists from Jacques de Molays Templars to Alistair Crowley, Baphomet has long been a symbol of free-thinking heresy and forbidden knowledge. Cast in high-quality resin before being expertly hand-painted these Three Wise Baphomet are perfect for any spiritual lover. Height 13.4cm.

This trio of figurines portrays Confucius’ see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil analects. Cast in the finest resin. Expertly hand-painted. Height 13.4cm.

