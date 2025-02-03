Marketplace.
Cult Cuties Malpuss Trinket Box 10.8cm - Nemesis Now
From the bewitching mind of our in house design team comes this Malpuss Trinket Box. Malpuss the union of good and evil features on the lid of the trinket box staring up at you adoringly. As you look into their black eyes you notice the darkness that resides within. The trinket box is decorated in ornate silver detailing and satanic symbology and is cast in the finest resin before being expertly hand-painted. This trinket box is perfect for any gothic lover or collector of Nemesis Now's Cult Cuties range. Size 10.8cm.
Featuring Cult Cuties MalpussTrinket BoxCast in the finest resinSize 10.8cm
