Marketplace.
Xpel Kids Mosquito & Insect Repellent Deet Free 70ml

Xpel Kids Mosquito & Insect Repellent Deet Free 70ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Xpel Kids Mosquito & Insect Repellent Deet Free 70ml
Keep your little ones safe and carefree with Xpel Kids Mosquito & Insect Repellent. This DEETfree formula offers effective protection against mosquitoes and insects, ensuring outdoor fun without worries. Gentle on skin and ecofriendly, it's perfect for all adventures.Key Features:DEETfree formula for safe and gentle protectionLonglasting efficacy against mosquitoes and insectsCompact 70ml size ideal for travel and outdoor activitiesEcofriendly and childsafe ingredient blend

Ingredients

Aqua, Citrepel50, PEG-40, Hydrogenated castor Oil, 2-Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, Cymbpogon Flexuous (Lemon Grass) Oil, Xanthan Gum. Related products
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here