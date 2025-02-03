Marketplace.
Wisdom Dentures Bath Bowl Holder White With Rising Basket

Wisdom Dentures Bath Bowl Holder White With Rising Basket

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Vitapoint

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Wisdom Dentures Bath Bowl Holder White With Rising Basket
Enhance your oral hygiene effortlessly with the Wisdom Dentures Bath Bowl Holder. This white denture bath comes with a lifting basket for easy removal and cleaning. A musthave for maintaining your dentures, it ensures they stay clean and sanitary every day.Key Features:Durable and easytoclean materialConvenient lifting basket for hygienic handlingCompact and portable designSecure lid to prevent spills

Ingredients

Potassium Peroxymonopersulfate, Potassium Peroxydisulphate, Potassium Sulphate, Potassium Bisulphate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Carbonate, Peppermint Extract, Sucrose.
Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here