Poligrip Flavour Free Essential 40g

Experience unparalleled denture care with Poligrip Flavour Free Essential 40g. This adhesive offers a strong, allday hold with no unwanted flavors, ensuring comfort and confidence. Ideal for those with sensitive palates, it keeps your dentures securely in place, letting you enjoy your favorite foods worryfree. Key Features: Strong, longlasting hold Flavorfree for discreet comfort Safe for daily use Easy application

Ingredients

Calcium/Sodium PVM/MA Copolymer, Petrolatum, Cellulose Gum, Paraffinum Liquidum. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Sold by Vitapoint (MISP Ltd)