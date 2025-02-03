Hawaiian Tropic Gradual Self Tanning Milk 290ml

Experience a sunkissed glow all year round with Hawaiian Tropic Gradual Self Tanning Milk. This 290ml tanning milk hydrates your skin while providing a natural, streakfree tan. Perfect for daily use to build and maintain your desired shade, it leaves your skin feeling silky smooth and beautifully bronzed. Key Features: Gradual selftanning for a natural, streakfree glow Moisturizes and hydrates skin for a soft, silky finish Easytoapply lotion with a pleasant tropical scent Designed for daily use to maintain and build your tan

Ingredients

Water, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Fragrance, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice.

