Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Toothpaste 3 Years 75ml

Make brushing fun for your little ones with Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Toothpaste! Specially formulated for children aged 3 years and up, this fluoride toothpaste helps prevent cavities and keep young teeth sparkling clean. With a kidfriendly flavor and charming Paw Patrol packaging, daily dental hygiene becomes an adventure kids will love.

Key Features:

Suitable for children aged 3 and up

Fluoride toothpaste helps prevent cavities

Fun and appealing Paw Patrol packaging

Tasty, kidapproved flavor